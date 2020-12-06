The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 7, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 7

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ookXV4.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3m9a0Wp.

Equal Access to Courts Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3m8w8Ah.

Regents Board, USD Health Sciences Building committee, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IbjamE.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, genetic counselor committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IbuU8K.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2V55zQU.

Tuesday, December 8

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mMqSCQ.

Governor’s annual budget message, joint assembly of Legislature, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber, Capitol.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VEEt3i.

Wednesday, December 9

Legislature, Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, 9 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2L2FDTX.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37ve5yg.

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JO8YRH.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gco27J.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39IjaWA.

Joint meeting, Regents Board / Technical Education Board / Education Standards Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39JCuTE.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/340Q29F.

Interagency Coordinating Council (Birth to 3), 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39V5EPN.

Thursday, December 10

James River Water Development Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37zPGHJ.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2IbuU8K.

Public Safety Communication Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JEi4AH.

Records Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37zRnFg.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37ve5yg.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/3ouMq7D.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/39Hrgi9.

Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37ywRol.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37EGge4.

Friday, December 11

Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lF4pGj.

State Historical Society Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ge82lM.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mCUmTA.

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37DcNkD.

Medicaid Pharmaceuticals and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36GpdsU.

Monday, December 14

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, advanced life support committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2IbuU8K.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.