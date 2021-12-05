The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 6, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 6

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, executive session to conduct barber exams, 1600 Cambell Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31nqzsA.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32N2xaQ.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30YxDM3.

Tuesday, December 7

Legislature, joint House-Senate gathering to receive governor’s annual budget address, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber.

Technical Education Board, 4:30 p.m. CT, First PREMIER Bank, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Ila1C8.

Wednesday, December 8

Record Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZRTtAp.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DnyAdY.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Em7Zj3.

Tourism Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish. Note: This meeting is erroneously listed on the state Boards and Commissions site for Tuesday, December 7. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oj9WqI.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pnA6bk.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xSuABh.

Technical Education Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and The HUB, Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Ila1C8.

Regents Board, 10:45 a.m. CT[; public business session 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DmNqSf.

Thursday, December 9

Regents Board, 7:30 a.m. CT breakfast meeting with area legislators, 9 a.m. CT reconvene public business meeting, teleconference and 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DmNqSf.

Juvenile Services Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31uhQF0.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, Pierre and Rapid City DDN sites and 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3GcxFit.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DjQuyw.

Building Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3di6GWm.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3djti8N.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and McCrory Gardens, 631 Twenty-Second Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lwtxlz.

Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act Oversight Council, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lzZ1ai.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3djQLXI.

Friday, December 10

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT (tentative), teleconference and McCrory Gardens, 631 Twenty-Second Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lwtxlz.

Pharmacy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lwULZm.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3EpW1F8.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lvq8mQ.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, time and location pending.

Monday, December 13

Indian Education Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xRkr7U.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.