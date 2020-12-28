The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 28, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 28

Open Meeting Commission, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hgWnmL.

Tuesday, December 29

State Fair Foundation Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Nordby Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KQCCGj.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference and Mickelson Criminal Justice Training Center, 1302 US 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pnvFM0.

Wednesday, December 30

No public meeting scheduled.

Thursday, December 31

No public meeting scheduled.

Friday, January 1

State government holiday. No public meeting scheduled.

Monday, January 4

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ks0RLk.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Thursday because of the Christmas holiday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.