The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 21, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 21

Appraisal Board, 10 a.m. CT, School and Public Lands office, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3r9yRfS.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN locations in Rapid City and Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wtje4Q.

Tuesday, December 22

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3h0G1yh.

Wednesday, December 23

No public meeting is scheduled.

Thursday, December 24

No public meeting is scheduled.

Friday, December 25

State holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, December 28

No public meeting is scheduled.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, respiratory care committee, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38j9lvR.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.