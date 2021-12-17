The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 20, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 20

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Freedom Scholarship Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and First Premier Bank boardroom, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, December 21

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Hall, 1060 Third Street Southwest, Huron.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN sites in Pierre and Rapid City (see agenda).

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Governor’s Small Conference Room, second floor, Capitol.

Workforce Development Council, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, December 22

Geographic Names Board, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, December 23

No public meeting is scheduled.

Friday, December 24

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, December 27

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.