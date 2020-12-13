The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 14, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 14

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, advanced life support committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IbuU8K.

Tuesday, December 15

Housing Development Authority Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oNOJ5T.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, athletic trainer committee, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qJSIC5.

Legislature, State Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3a8VfzI.

State Fair Foundation Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 3rd Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3m7JXON.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qWTyvw.

Wednesday, December 16

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gEoqMg.

Workforce Development Council, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W5HAS0.

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gAi0Om.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oNSok9.

Railroad Authority, 10:45 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37STzIb.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37STzIb.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/342FiaO.

Thursday, December 17

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ICSKug.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/340N7xs.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gAiBQh.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3n8WXoL.

Internal Control Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3a0enjr.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37VKMoG.

Science and Technology Authority, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39XDeVf.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/343LMG7.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/340cEag.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, nutrition and dietetics committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qJSIC5.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37SKgI5.

Friday, December 18

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, respiratory care committee, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qJSIC5.

Open Meeting Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oIxRgQ.

Monday, December 21

No public meeting scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.