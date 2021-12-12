The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, December 13, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 13

Indian Education Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, December 14

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol.

One Call Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Oilseeds Council, 11 a.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Massage Therapy Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, December 15

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Railroad Authority, noon CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, December 16

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, December 17

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, December 20

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. .

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.