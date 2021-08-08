The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 9, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 9

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, August 10

Animal Industry Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fBCRSf.

Wednesday, August 11

Nursing Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn Express & Suites 3821 W Avera Drive, Sioux Falls. Decisions include formal compliance hearings for Mark Hill, Taylor Johnson and Brenda Berger. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37pLURw.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Decisions include a tax refund up $41,352, but not to exceed 50% of taxes paid by Millborn Seeds, and a South Dakota Jobs grant of up to $7,477.14 but not to exceed 50% of taxes paid by outdoor-gear maker Cole-TAC. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lHj5J0.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Decisions include a beginning farmer loan application for $165,360 from Brett and Samantha Hockenbrock. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VsmmRI.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Cq4KGD.

Public Utilities Commission, 6:30 p.m. CT, public input meeting on application by North Bend Wind Project in Hughes and Hyde counties, Capitol Lake Visitors Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Order: https://bit.ly/3xvan2C.

Thursday, August 12

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex to South Dakota State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Hearings at 8 a.m., business meeting at 10 a.m. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AkIVGx.

Friday, August 13

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lD10eY.

Saturday, August 14

Snowmobile Council, 9 a.m. CT. No further details available.

Monday, August 16

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Monday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.