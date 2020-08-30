The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 31, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 31

Legislature, Executive Board, 7:30 a.m. CT subcommittee meetings start, 10 a.m. CT main business meeting, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YmxzRU.

Tuesday, September 1

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32xnrXH.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2D6uSwj.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jnCzO9.

Wednesday, September 2

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QwiAAn.

Thursday, September 3

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QwiAAn.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34OwOoy.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, State Fairgrounds, 1060 3rd Street SouthWest, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YIeXMm.

Friday, September 4

Athletic Commission, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34GnfYR.

Monday, September 7

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.