The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 30, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 30

Legislature, House and Senate Redistricting Committees, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Main item is discussion of 2020 census data. House agenda: https://bit.ly/3mlyOOa. Senate agenda: https://bit.ly/3j3Ym0b.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, 10 a.m. CT, 330 S. Poplar, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mkQGbW.

Government Accountability Board, 11 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission meeting room, second floor, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WoPdqA.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zhJ1OY.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3sPxe8o.

Tuesday, August 31

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gE5fn0.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ykRLCN.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3sQzqfG.

Legislature, COVID Relief Liaison Committee, 3 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gEkxZj.

Wednesday, September 1

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zsf5QC.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jmVprH.

Legislature, Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlshks.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mFlep4.

Thursday, September 2

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mFlep4.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. The board encourages remote participation by the public because of COVID-19. See agenda for participation details. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BdsNqO.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, work assignments meeting, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlylt7.

Friday, September 3

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, work assignments meeting, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlylt7.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, discussion of second phase of fairgrounds master plan, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlylt7.

Saturday, September 4

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlylt7.

Monday, September 6

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlylt7.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.