The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 3, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 3

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30eb2be.

Tuesday, August 4

Legislature, Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gkkXBC.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference and RedRossa conference center, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39JREWI.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33cf4CU.

Wednesday, August 5

Thursday, August 6

Addiction and Treatment Professionals Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2BQXI3m.

Friday, August 7

No public meetings are scheduled.

Monday, August 10

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.