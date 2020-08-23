The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 24, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 24

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, August 25

Regents Board, E.Y. Berry Building Renovation Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l2WvaO.

Interstate Commission for Juveniles Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34ksaP9.

Wednesday, August 26

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32hzTuN.

Internal Control Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EqEvpS.

Economic Development Board, Grant Committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l6l86x.

Thursday, August 27

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Yn3ce8.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34josFq.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32aY4uQ.

One Call Notification Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EohRyu.

Friday, August 28

One Call Notification Board, Enforcement Panel, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EeipY3.

Athletic Commission, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gj4lcX.

Monday, August 31

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, format and location pending. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YmxzRU.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.