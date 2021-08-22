The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 23, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 23

Elections Board, 10 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3sc0pC2.

Tuesday, August 24

State Fair Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, State Fairgrounds, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3D3F42T.

Technical Education Board, public hearing on proposed rules, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3y94LLI.

Wednesday, August 25

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3z09TTH.

Thursday, August 26

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference for witnesses by appointment. Presentations scheduled for state departments of Corrections; Revenue; Game, Fish and Parks; and Tribal Relations; and annual report from South Dakota High School Activities Association. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3D7u8B8.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kd7ChS.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Among items are a public hearing on a proposed speed-zone change in Fall River County and adoption of the annual construction plan. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3D5cf67.

Child Support Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. The business meeting includes 15 minutes for public comment at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT. The meeting continues at 6 p.m. with a public hearing that includes a teleconference opportunity. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UAqSgl.

Friday, August 27

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37XUJ5s.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AYJYMN.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XAkTcu.

Examiners Board for Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gjUgiE.

Monday, August 30

Legislature, House and Senate Redistricting Committees, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Main item is discussion of 2020 census data. House agenda: https://bit.ly/3mlyOOa. Senate agenda: https://bit.ly/3j3Ym0b.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, 10 a.m. CT, 330 S. Poplar, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mkQGbW.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zhJ1OY.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.