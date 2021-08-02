The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 2, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 2

Barber Examiners Board, 9 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City. Meeting is to conduct examinations in executive session. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36VnpLX.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rvJMkx.

Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WHnyAJ.

Housing Development Authority, 1 p.m. CT, Holiday Inn City Centre, 100 W. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rsRVX5.

Tuesday, August 3

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Among items is consideration of the Buffalo Ridge II wind project’s proposed decommissioning plan. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37e1uQf.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VcpKje.

Regents Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. This is a three-day meeting. Most of this first day is scheduled for an executive session closed to the public. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Vsf53X.

911 Coordination Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fmgRuz.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Main topic is Brant Lake Sanitary District inter-creditor agreement. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ifKrnk.

Wednesday, August 4

Regents Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. This is a continuation of a three-day meeting. The morning of this second day is scheduled for an executive session closed to the public. A lunch for the regents, university presidents and area legislators is at 12:30 p.m. The public meeting starts at 2 p.m. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Vsf53X.

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Items include review of proposed administrative rules. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rMrnAf.

Thursday, August 5

Regents Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. This is the conclusion of a three-day meeting. This third day is in public session. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Vsf53X.

Legislature, Workforce Housing Needs Committee, 9 a.m. CT, The HUB, Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Drive, Sioux Falls. Among 12 scheduled witnesses are Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Lincoln County Commissioner Jim Schmidt. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3C9DE6A.

Friday, August 6

No public meeting is scheduled.

Saturday, August 7

Family Support Council, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jhOrCO.

Monday, August 9

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Monday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.