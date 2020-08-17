The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 17, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 17

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kHTvQV.

Tuesday, August 18

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XYOc5O.

Economic Advisors Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PRJpPj.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3g1fn6i.

Technical Education Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33YPVfm.

Housing Development Authority Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Cs9Ms5.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33ZQuWr.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kJa8vJ.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kRZfrF.

Wednesday, August 19

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 US 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fVvPF9.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference.https://bit.ly/2CvCE2E.

Animal Industry Board, 10 a.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpeTue.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XYMXUc.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT rules hearing, 221 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aoU4dL.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 W. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31SYmpL.

Elections Board, 1 p.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CrtPH0.

Public Deposit Protection Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aoUHUF.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference rules hearing. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iFVJOV.

Thursday, August 20

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fYEQ0i.

Brand Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PSTviW.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3g0RAmW.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y1qxC6.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fXndOn.

Friday, August 21

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aohq38.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kIccnD.

Nursing Board, Advanced Practice Advisory Committee, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XZIXmH.

Examiners for Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30WcWO7.

Athletic Commission, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fXWwJo.

Saturday, August 22

Military Affairs Board, 11 a.m. MT / noon CT, Camp Rapid, 2823 W. Main Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aqvXeF.

Monday, August 24

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.