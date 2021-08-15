The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 16, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 16

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iG1YFh.

Tuesday, August 17

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, Best Western Conference Center, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xJDcIJ.

Economic Advisors Council, 10:30 a.m. CT, governor’s large conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xBcz8Q.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AEgm76.

Wednesday, August 18

One Call Notification Board, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre, and teleconference. Business items include discussion of process for hiring a new executive director. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ubnnga.

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Eide Bailly office, 3rd floor executive board room, 200 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37DOsMc.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Topics include university diversity centers, SB 55 changes, K-12 emergency relief plan, K-12 history and civics update, State Penitentiary compensation and investigation costs, and compensation and staffing at state Human Services Center and South Dakota Development Center. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jPWIOP.

One Call Enforcement Panel, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ubnnga.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference. Sale of excess property in Tyndall. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fXZUXq.

Thursday, August 19

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Among the items is a request for a declaratory ruling in a dispute between between Clay-Union Electric and City of Vermillion concerning service to 15 streetlights within the service territory of Clay-Union along the SD 50 by-pass. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3g31t6r.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Items include update on Spyglass Cedar Creek abandoned gas wells. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lXUPCh.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jNOBCu.

Friday, August 20

Athletic Commission, 4 p.m. CT, meeting at event, Sanford Pentagon, 2210 W. Pentagon Place, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VTzKhz.

Monday, August 23

Elections Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3sc0pC2.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.