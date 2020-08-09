The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, August 10, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 10

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, August 11

Technical Education Board, 1 p.m. CT, Sutton Bay Resort, 28950 Sutton Bay Trail, Agar. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31neRtW.

Wednesday, August 12

Technical Education Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Sutton Bay Resort, 28950 Sutton Bay Trail, Agar. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31neRtW.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DEEPB8.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kuiiIn.

Thursday, August 13

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Inmate hearings 8 a.m. CT, other board business 10:30 a.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gPYltj.

Massage Therapy Board, 5 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gJ5Emw.

Friday, August 14

No public meetings are scheduled.

Monday, August 17

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.