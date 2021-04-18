The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, April 19, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 19

No public meetings were scheduled.

Tuesday, April 20

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mTykNc.

Operator Certification Board, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P18s5O.

State Fair Foundation Board, 1 p.m. CT, Nordbye Hall, State Fairgrounds, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3akufwu.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3e9zBMj.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Q2CLto.

Wednesday, April 21

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32lkE4j.

Building Authority, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tlZVsW.

Birth to 3 Interagency Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QcdQ6D.

Thursday, April 22

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mUI4XI.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wZW72T.

Education Practitioners Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3x2rR7p.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uVSh8X.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Q1lP6B.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ahmirT.

State Historical Society Trustees, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tq3Gh5.

Legislature, Executive Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tvki76.

Friday, April 23

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3x2iJQb.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3x25hMg.

Monday, April 26

No public meetings were scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.