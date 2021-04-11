The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, April 12, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 12

School for the Deaf Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3s4TjxJ.

Tuesday, April 13

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wIZ1ZG.

Soybean Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mGvUBB.

Wednesday, April 14

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OzqknV.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OzqNqb.

Economic Development Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fYUXOQ.

Thursday, April 15

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT (main business meeting 9:30 a.m. CT), Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mApYKz.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uDcTmu.

Regents/Legislature, SB 55 Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, Club Buzz, Student Union, Black Hills State University, 320 W. Mason Street, Spearfish, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3s4TjxJ.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3t7Y5M2.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference (seating is limited because of COVID-19). Agenda: https://bit.ly/3t7XTMO.

Friday, April 16

Social Work Examiners Board, 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uEFLuE.

Monday, April 19

No public meetings were scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.