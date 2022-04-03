PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, April 4, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 4

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons With Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, April 5

Oilseeds Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, SDSU Raven Precision Ag Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Appraiser Certification Program, rules hearing, 1 p.m. CT, 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act Oversight Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, April 6

Aeronautics Commission, 8 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Indian Education Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Education Board, 4:30 p.m. CT, Mitchell Technical College, Muth Technology Center, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell.

Thursday, April 7

Technical Education Board, business meeting, 8 a.m. CT, Mitchell Technical College, Muth Technology Center, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell.

Investment Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, 4009 W. 49th Street, Sioux Falls.

Technical Education Board and Education Standards Board, joint meeting 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Mitchell Technical College, Muth Technology Center, 1800 E. Spruce

Education Standards Board, business meeting and rules hearing, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Mitchell Technical College, Muth Technology Center, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, business meeting 1 p.m. CT, rules hearing, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Watertown Event Center, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, Sioux Falls.

Friday, April 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Watertown Event Center, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, April 11

Insurance Division, rules hearing, 9 a.m. CT, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, April 2, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.