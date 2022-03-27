PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 28, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 28

Legislature, Executive Board, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Regents Board, building committee for DSU athletics master plan and event center, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, day 38 of session, 11 a.m. CT, House and Senate chambers, Capitol.

Legislature, House Select Committee on Investigation, 3 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Tuesday, March 29

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN locations in Pierre and Rapid City.

Regents Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and Black Hills State University, Student Union, 1200 University Street, Spearfish.

Professional Teachers Commission, 4:15 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Wednesday, March 30

Regents Board, 8:30 a.m. CT / 7:30 a.m. MT, breakfast with area legislators, Black Hills State University, Student Union, 1200 University Street, Spearfish.

Regents Board, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, business meeting, teleconference and Black Hills State University, Student Union, 1200 University Street, Spearfish.

Thursday, March 31

Children With Disabilities Advisory Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

One Call Notification Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, April 1

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, April 4

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons With Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening, March 25, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.