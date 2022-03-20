PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 21, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 21

Barber Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, examinations, South Dakota Barber College, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

Tuesday, March 22

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on proposed SCS Carbon Transport pipeline, 5:30 p.m. CT, Sully Buttes High School Gymnasium, 500 S. 8th Street, Onida.

Wednesday, March 23

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Oilseeds Council, 1 p.m. CT, Extension Center, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on proposed SCS Carbon Transport pipeline, 5:30 p.m. CT, Washington Room, Ramkota Conference Center, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, March 24

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference and 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on proposed SCS Carbon Transport pipeline, noon CT, De Smet Event Center, 705 Wilder Lane, De Smet.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on proposed SCS Carbon Transport pipeline, 5:30 p.m. CT, Redfield School Auditorium, 111 E. 6th Avenue, Redfield.

Friday, March 25

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on proposed SCS Carbon Transport pipeline, noon CT, Northern Room, Ramkota Hotel, 1400 8th Avenue Northwest, Aberdeen.

Monday, March 28

Legislature, Executive Board, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, day 38 of session, 11 a.m. CT, House and Senate chambers, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, March 18, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.