PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 14, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 14

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, March 15

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Nursing Board, HPAP Evaluation Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Pulse Crop Council, 2 p.m. CT, 421 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, March 16

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 1 p.m. CT, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, March 17

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, March 18

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, March 21

Barber Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, examinations, South Dakota Barber College, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, March 11, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.