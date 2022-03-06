PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 7, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 7

Legislature, day 34 of session, Capitol. Last day for legislative bills or joint resolutions to be considered in the second chamber.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, March 8

Legislature, day 35 of session, Capitol.

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, March 9

Legislature, day 36 of session, Capitol.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, March 10

Legislature, day 37, final day of session’s main run, Capitol. Legislators are scheduled to return Monday, March 28, to consider any remaining vetoes issued by governor.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 127 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, March 11

Blind and Visually Impaired Service Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT. No further details available.

Monday, March 14

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, March 5, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.