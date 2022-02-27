PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 28, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 28

Legislature, day 30 of session, Capitol

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, March 1

Legislature, day 31 of session, Capitol

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, March 2

Legislature, day 32 of session, Capitol

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

ESEA Practitioners Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

One-Call Notification Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, March 3

Legislature, day 33 of session, Capitol

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, March 4

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, March 7

Legislature, day 34 of session, Capitol. Last day for legislative bills or joint resolutions to be considered in the second chamber.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, February 26, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.