PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 21, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 21

Federal and state holiday. State business offices are closed.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 11 a.m. CT, Arrowhead Conference Center, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma.

Tuesday, February 22

Legislature, day 26 of session, Capitol

Wednesday, February 23

Legislature, day 27 of session, Capitol

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Freedom Scholarship Board, noon CT, teleconference and 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, February 24

Legislature, day 28 of session, Capitol

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Corn Utilization Council, 10 a.m. CT, 4712 Technopopolis Drive, Sioux Falls

One Call Notification Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, February 25

Legislature, day 29 of session, Capitol

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, February 28

Legislature, day 30 of session, Capitol

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, February 19, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.