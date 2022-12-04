PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 5, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 5

Barber Examiners Board, examinations, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

Professional Administrators Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 2 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Tuesday, December 6

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 464, Capitol.

Governor’s Budget Message, joint assembly of Legislature, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber.

Legislature, Executive Board, 3 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Wednesday, December 7

Corn Utilization Council, 9 a.m. CT, 4712 S. Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Teachers Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Thursday, December 8

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners, 9 a.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, suite 306, Sioux Falls.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Regents Board, 10:15 a.m. MT / 11:15 a.m. CT, teleconference and Surbeck Center, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, 611 Surbeck Lane, Rapid City.

Technical Education Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and Student Center, Lake Area Technical College, 1201 Arrow Avenue, Watertown.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, December 9

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Board of Examiners for Counselors & Marriage and Family Therapists, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pharmacy Board, 9 a.m. CT, pending.

State Historical Society Board, 9 a.m. CT, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, December 12

Records Retention Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, December 2, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.