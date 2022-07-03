PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, July 4, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 4

Independence Day. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, July 5

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, July 6

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, July 7

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, business meeting 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT; public hearing on proposed rules, 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT, Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish.

Friday, July 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 West Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, July 11

Barber Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Geographic Names Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, July 1, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.