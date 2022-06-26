PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 27, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 27

Insurance rules hearing, 9 a.m. CT, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Proposed changes.

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Property Tax Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Tourism Board, 10 a.m. CT, 920 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Newborn screening rules hearing, 2 p.m. CT, 615 E. Fourth Street, Pierre. Proposed changes.

Tuesday, June 28

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN network sites in Pierre and Rapid City.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Wednesday, June 29

Fire Marshal’s Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Indian Education Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Juvenile Services Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Education Board, 1 p.m. CT / noon MT, teleconference and Rockn’ D Ranch, Sundance, Wyoming.

Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, June 30

Professional Teachers Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference and Rockn’ D Ranch, Sundance, Wyoming.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Friday, July 1

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, July 4

Independence Day. No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday, June 26, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.