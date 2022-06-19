PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 20, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 20

Juneteenth Holiday observed. State offices closed. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, June 21

Legislature, Senate impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 8 a.m. CT, Capitol.

State Fair Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Hagen-Harvey Scholarship Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Medical cannabis rules hearing, 1 p.m. CT, Hayes Building, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Proposed changes.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, June 22

Legislature, Senate impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 8 a.m. CT, Capitol.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota, 10 a.m. CT, Remedy Brewing Company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls.

Gaming and racing rules hearing and meeting, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Proposed changes. Commission meeting.

Regents Board, 10 a.m. CT, Muenster Center, 349 E. Cherry Street, Vermillion.

Optometry examiners rules hearing and meeting, noon CT, Office of Attorney General, 2000 E. 52nd Street, Sioux Falls. Proposed changes. Board meeting.

Thursday, June 23

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, business meeting, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Muenster Center, 349 E. Cherry Street, Vermillion.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Real-estate appraiser certification rules hearing, 1 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Proposed changes.

Friday, June 24

Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, suite 202, Sioux Falls.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, 325 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, Code Commission, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City.

Monday, June 27

Insurance rules hearing, 9 a.m. CT, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Proposed changes.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Property Tax Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Tourism Board, 10 a.m. CT, 920 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Newborn screening rules hearing, 2 p.m. CT, 615 E. Fourth Street, Pierre. Proposed changes.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday, June 19, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.