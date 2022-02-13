PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 14, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 14

Legislature, day 22 of session, Capitol.

Tuesday, February 15

Legislature, day 23 of session, Capitol.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Aging Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, February 16

Legislature, day 24 of session, Capitol.

Law Enforcement Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 U.S. 14, Pierre.

One Call Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Crossroads Event Center, 100 Fourth Street SW, Huron.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, February 17

Legislature, day 25 of session, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 11 a.m. CT, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, February 18

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, February 21

Federal holiday. State business offices are closed.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, February 12, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.