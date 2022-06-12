PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 13, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 13

Pulse Crop Council, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, June 14

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Wednesday, June 15

Children With Disabilities Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Corn Utilization Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, 4712 S. Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, June 16

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Juvenile Justice Study Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Science and Technology Authority Board, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and large conference room, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Athletic Commission, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 2 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Friday, June 17

Soybean Council, 8 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Lane, suite 224, Sioux Falls.

Monday, June 20

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, June 10, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.