PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 6, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 6

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, June 7 (Election Day)

Recreational Trails Program Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and Cottage 2, Lewis & Clark Resort, 43496 Shore Drive, Yankton.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, June 8

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 US 14, Pierre.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 11 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Thursday, June 9

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Education Practitioners Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT, 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference and Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, June 10

State Historical Society Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1301 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls.

Monday, June 13

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, June 3, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.