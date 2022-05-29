PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 30, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, May 31

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, June 1

S.D. Retirement System Trustees, 8:30 a.m. CT, 4009 W. 49th Street, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, June 2

Investment Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, 4009 W. 49th Street, Sioux Falls.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Optometry Examiners Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Best Western Ramkota Hotel, 1400 Eighth Avenue N.W., Aberdeen.

Friday, June 3

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Best Western Ramkota Hotel, 1400 Eighth Avenue N.W., Aberdeen.

Monday, June 6

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, May 27, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.