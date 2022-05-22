PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 23, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 23

Freedom Scholarship Board, noon CT, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, May 24

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, May 25

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, May 26

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Civil Service Commission, 11 a.m. CT, room B20, Capitol.

Friday, May 27

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day. No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, May 21, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.