PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 16, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 16

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Tuesday, May 17

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1:30 pm. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, May 18

Economic Advisors Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Government Audit and Operations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Indian Education Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Workforce Development Council, 1 p.m. CT, 800 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, May 19

Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 11 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, Sturgis Public Library, 1040 Harley-Davidson Way, Sturgis.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, May 20

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, Rapid City.

Monday, May 23

Freedom Scholarship Board, noon CT, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, May 13, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.