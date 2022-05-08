PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 9, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 9

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

911 Coordination Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Council for Interstate Adult Supervision, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, May 10

One Call Board, 8 a.m. CT, directors meeting; 1:30 p.m. CT, enforcement panel; teleconference and 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, executive session; 1 p.m. CT public business meeting, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Nursing Board, new member orientation, 2 p.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Wednesday, May 11

Nursing Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn Express, 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls.

Extraordinary Cost Oversight Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Indian Education Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference regarding governor’s executive order 2022-2.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre.

Building Authority, 2:20 p.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, May 12

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, May 13

Psychologists Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Arts Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, May 16

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Fridayafternoon, May 6, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.