PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 2, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation..

Monday, May 2

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Victims’ Services Advisory Group, 1 p.m. CT, Sutherland Building, 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, May 3

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Wednesday, May 4

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Funeral Service Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1500 W. 51st Street, suite 102, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, May 5

Water Management Board, if necessary, 8 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, teleconference and Custer State Park, Event Barn, Custer.

Friday, May 6

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference and Custer State Park, Event Barn, Custer.

Education Standards Board, rules hearings, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and City Administration Building, Council Chambers, 300 Sixth Street, Rapid City.

Saturday, May 7

Snowmobile Council, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Monday, May 9

911 Coordination Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, April 29, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.