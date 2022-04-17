PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, April 18, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 18

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, April 19

Animal Industry Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Avenue, Pierre.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Operator Certification Board, 2 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, April 20

Conservation Commission, 8:15 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Law Enforcement Standards Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and 1440 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Birth to Three Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, April 21

Corrections Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Certified Professional Midwives Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

State Historical Society Trustees, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 900 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Friday, April 22

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, April 25

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Technical Education Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Optometry Examiners Board, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Dentistry Board, 6:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, April 15, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.