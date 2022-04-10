PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, April 11, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 11

Insurance Division, rules hearing, 9 a.m. CT, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, April 12

Water and Natural Resources Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, House of Representatives, consideration of impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 11 a.m., Capitol.

Aging Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 3800 E. Highway 34, Pierre.

Wednesday, April 13

Water and Natural Resources Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:45 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, April 14

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 160 0 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Friday, April 15

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, April 18

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, April 9, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.