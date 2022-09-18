PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 19, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 19

Conservation Commission, 7 a.m. CT, Arrowwood-Cedar Shores Center, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Dakota Event Center, 720 Lamont Street South, Aberdeen.

Corrections Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, noon lunch, 1 p.m. CT business meeting, teleconference and Raven Precision Agriculture Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Building Authority, 1:45 p.m. CT, teleconference and Raven Precision Agriculture Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Tuesday, September 20

Legislature, Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Nursing Board, HPAP Evaluation Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City.

Wednesday, September 21

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 E. King Street, Chamberlain.

Thursday, September 22

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Friday, September 23

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, September 26

No public meeting was yet scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, September 16, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.