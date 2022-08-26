PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two weeks ago, South Dakota’s only member in the U.S. House of Representatives joined other Republicans in voting against the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. That might no longer seem newsworthy. But this might be: Congressman Dusty Johnson wasn’t actually in the House chamber that day. He wasn’t even in Washington, D.C.

Instead, he was in South Dakota, reportedly in his home community of Mitchell. His office repeatedly sidestepped inquiries about his whereabouts from KELOLAND News. That is, until Friday.

According to his spokesperson, on August 11, he was in Winner honoring 25 Vietnam veterans and hosting a Farm Bill Roundtable on livestock issues. On August 12, he was in Mitchell, following along the floor action on the Inflation Reduction Act, preparing his Dakotafest remarks and spending time with his sons.

KELOLAND News has also learned, however, that on Thursday, August 11, the South Dakota Congressman had specially arranged, through a letter to the U.S. House clerk, for another U.S. House member to cast the votes for him against the Democrats’ legislation.

That letter, sent over Johnson’s signature, said specifically he was changing his proxy from Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tennessee, to Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pennsylvania.

The letter stated, “I continue to be unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency and hereby grant authority to cast my vote by proxy.”

Johnson was using what’s become known among insiders on Capitol Hill as a House COVID-19 proxy. House Democrat leadership instituted it two years ago, in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, and have kept it in place, over Republicans’ objections.

The next day, on Friday, August 12, the Pennsylvania Congressman voted nay three times as Johnson’s proxy against the Inflation Reduction Act.

Later that day, Johnson’s office issued a news release to South Dakota news organizations criticizing the Democrats’ legislation and making himself seem as though he had actually been physically present in the House to oppose it.

“This week’s 8.5% inflation report is a resounding alarm the Left continues to ignore,” Johnson’s release said. “Americans are facing record-high inflation – more spending is not the answer. In the last two years alone, I’ve opposed nearly $10 trillion in government spending. This bill further risks increasing prices of goods across the board.”

The release continued, “Congress should turn its focus to solutions that will solve the supply chain crisis, increase domestic energy production, and get workforce participation back to pre-pandemic levels. The majority of South Dakotans are feeling the pressure of inflation every time they have to take out their wallet. The alarm bells have been going off for a long time – it’s time to listen.”

KELOLAND News first became aware of this situation involving the South Dakota Congressman through a Saturday, August 13, report from Breitbart News headlined, ‘158 House Members Proxy Voted for $700 Billion ‘Inflation Reduction’ Act.’ Johnson’s name was one of them.

KELOLAND News sent an inquiry to Johnson’s office spokesperson, Jazmine Kemp, on Sunday, August 14, asking whether the Breitbart report was true.

Kemp replied by email on Friday, August 19. She apologized for having been out of the office: “Here is the strategy behind many members decision to proxy vote for this bill.” She referred to a story from The Hill, a Capitol publication, headlined, ‘Freedom Caucus and McCarthy find synergy on proxy voting strategy.’

On Tuesday, August 23, KELOLAND News sent a follow-up email: “1) Where was he / what was he doing when the vote occurred? 2) Is he now part of the Freedom Caucus? 3) If not, why did he vote by proxy?”

Prompted the next day for a response, Kemp replied, “No he’s not. This was a strategy used by the broader House GOP conference.” Left unanswered was where he was and what he was doing. Asked again, Kemp replied on Thursday, August 25, “He was in South Dakota.” KELOLAND News responded, “Where and what was he doing?”

That evening, KELOLAND News sent a followup email to Kemp under a subject line “Silence.” The email said, “Unless I have something more from you by 9 a.m. CT Friday, the story will say with your name that you refused to say what he was doing or where he was in South Dakota on August 11, the day he told the House clerk he was physically unable to participate. The story also will say that he issued a news release the next day about the legislation.”

Kemp replied, “I haven’t been silent? I told you he was in South Dakota. He was in Mitchell.” She followed with a second reply: “If you plan to move forward on a weeks old story about a procedural tactic from House GOP, then I will send an actual statement tomorrow.”

State Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, meanwhile had drawn attention to the Inflation Reduction Act in a column that the legislator distributes to South Dakota news organizations.

Citing the 220 to 207 House vote along party lines, Goodwin said Johnson and South Dakota’s two Republican U.S. Senators, John Thune and Mike Rounds, voted against it. Goodwin also commented on the House members who used others to vote for them: “Noteworthy is that 160 of these votes were done by proxy, meaning someone else voted for 160 Congresspersons who were absent.”

Johnson doesn’t have a Democrat challenging him this fall. Democrat Ryan Ryder from Rapid City briefly emerged and then withdrew in March amid controversy about recent offensive tweets, including references to Johnson’s family and Republican Governor Kristi Noem.

In June, Johnson defeated state Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City in the Republican primary 70,728 to 48,645. His remaining opponent in the November general election is the Libertarian candidate, Collin Duprel of rural Vale.

Johnson won a seat on the state Public Utilities Commission in 2004, toppling Democrat incumbent Jim Burg, and was re-elected in 2010. But he chose to take an offer instead as chief of staff for incoming Governor Dennis Daugaard. Johnson served four years in that role, then left to join the private sector with a telecommunications company in Mitchell.

From there, he was one of three candidates who sought the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in 2018 and won. He then defeated three challengers in the 2018 general election. He was re-elected in 2020, without a Democrat challenger.

Here is the statement his office issued for him Friday: “Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is a terrible bill. Republicans like me did what we could to kill the bill through procedural action. That’s why a number of the House GOP chose to vote by proxy in attempt to deny Democrats a quorum.”