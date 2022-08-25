PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest plan for making South Dakota’s roads and bridges better is finally official.

The state Transportation Commission gave its blessing Thursday to the document covering the 2023 through 2026 construction seasons. The package is updated each summer.

This new one runs 544 pages. There are upgrades for the Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Sioux City metro areas as well as the annual plan for South Dakota public transit organizations.

Mark Leiferman, a state Department of Transportation official, highlighted some of the comments received during a series of public meetings earlier this summer:

People at the Aberdeen meeting gave thanks for the rebuilt US 12 between Aberdeen and Ipswich but they also want passing lanes from Ipswich west to Mobridge.

Much of the conversation at the Mitchell meeting focused on whether a four-lane at Wagner should be changed to three lanes. A special meeting with Wagner city officials on August 18 led to unanimous endorsement of the three-lane plan that’s set to start in 2025.

People at Mitchell also commented on the need for better tower lights along Interstate 90 at the Mitchell exits and about the rough ride on SD 44 between Marion and Parker.

In Rapid City, the focus was most on US 85 / SD 34 between Hay Creek and Belle Fourche.

Commission chair Bruce Cull of Yankton and commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell attended the recent meeting in Wagner. They praised DOT staff for reconciling the matter.