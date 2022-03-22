NOTE TO READERS: This story has been corrected in reference to Paul Beran and Brian Maher as the regents’ executive director. Reporter Bob Mercer apologizes for the error.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Jim Terwilliger is heading back to the place in South Dakota state government where he had spent most of his professional career, this time as its top person.

Governor Kristi Noem has promoted him to commissioner for the state Bureau of Finance and Management, which serves as state government’s central budget office. He previously spent 12 years there, rising to deputy commissioner, before the governor named him state secretary of revenue in 2019.

Terwilliger succeeds Jeff Partridge of Rapid City, who held the post on an interim basis during the 2022 legislative session that ends March 28. Partridge, a financial consultant and former legislator, temporarily replaced Liza Clark, another long-time employee of state government, who stepped down in December.

“Jim knows our state’s finances inside and out and will help us guarantee that South Dakota remains fiscally responsible for years to come,” Noem said in a statement announcing Terwilliger’s appointment. “Through his years of service at both the Department of Revenue and the Bureau of Finance and Management, he has proven his commitment to low taxes, stable sources of revenue, and fiscal predictability and responsibility.”

Partridge, who had served six years on the Legislature’s budget-writing panel, took a leave of absence from his seat on the state Board of Regents to serve as commissioner. The regents oversee South Dakota’s six public universities and two specialty schools for the deaf and visually impaired.

Noem named Partridge as a regent last year. He previously served on the 2018 search committee that led to the appointment of Paul Beran as the regents’ executive director. Brian Maher is the current executive director.

Terwilliger on Monday described himself as “honored” to be selected. He starts April 1 as the bureau’s new chief.

“In South Dakota, we always use common sense when it comes to our budgeting and financial practices that focus on sustainability,” he said.

Clark and Terwilliger previously worked together at the bureau. Then-Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed her as commissioner and him as deputy commissioner in 2016.

The bureau works closely with the state Department of Revenue on economic estimates for South Dakota and nationally. Noem’s announcement Monday didn’t say who would succeed Terwilliger as revenue secretary.