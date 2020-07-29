Temporary traffic signals, lower speed limits will be in place ahead of Sturgis motorcycle rally

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lower speed limits will be in effect and temporary traffic signals will be at 11 locations to help ease traffic flow during the Sturgis motorcycle rally, officials from the state Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The locations and speed limits are listed here.

DOT also plans message boards and portable speed-feedback trailers.

The rally officially runs August 7 through August 16. The temporary speed limits will be in effect August 6 through August 16.

The 2019 rally drew an estimated 450,000 visitors.