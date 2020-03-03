Taxpayer-protection amendment rejected for bonds on South Dakota oil and gas wells

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Senate decided Monday to give Governor Kristi Noem’s administration the changes sought for South Dakota’s laws on bonds for oil and gas wells.

Senators along the way turned down an amendment that Democratic Senator Craig Kennedy of Yankton proposed that would have lifted a $100,000 statewide cap in HB 1025.

The 17-18 decision on the amendment came down to Senator Jessica Castleberry, a Rapid City Republican whom the governor appointed just 15 days before the start of session.

Castleberry had initially passed during the roll call and voted no when her turn came back around.

The Senate went on to pass the bill 35-0. The House had approved it 61-5 on February 5.

The legislation is part of the Noem administration’s response to 40 gas wells that a company named Spyglass Cedar Creek walked away from in Harding County.

Senator Gary Cammack, a Union Center Republican, said the $100,000 cap should stay in the legislation, because South Dakota would otherwise be penalizing well-funded operators.

But Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission suggested senators should talk to Harding County ranchers about whether $100,000 would be sufficient.

The estimated clean-up costs for the wells is $887,000, according to officials for the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, said developers should be held responsible for the cost of reclaiming their wells.

But Cammack said the amendment would require state officials to make “their best guess” about what would be needed.

Kennedy said the $100,000 functions like a cap on what the state Board of Minerals and Environment could require.

Kennedy said he preferred the board look out for the interests of South Dakotans rather than for oil and gas developers.