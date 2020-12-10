Task force plans to ask S.D. lawmakers to let other states’ psychologists serve S.D. patients

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel the Legislature created to study first responders’ mental health wants South Dakota to join a national network that shares psychologists among its participating states.

The task force made the recommendation Thursday to become a member of PSYPACT. Nebraska is one of 14 states that currently are participants.

Representative Ryan Cwach said the 26-page proposal would have difficulty in the Legislature. The Yankton Democrat said the state Board of Psychologists Examiners didn’t seem ready to support it.

Another task force member, psychologist Robert Belisle, said the nation has about 106,000 licensed psychologists, and South Dakota has about 200, a number he implied was small.

Belisle works with law enforcement officers and firefighters in Rapid City and Pennington County. He said teleservices from psychologists licensed outside South Dakota would help address the shortage in many areas of the state. “I think it’s a great first step,” he said.

Responded Cwach: “We don’t have a lot of psychologists in South Dakota because we don’t have a lot of people in South Dakota.”

Senator VJ Smith agreed the bill faces a steep hill. “It’s going to die of its own weight in the present form. It’s a snoozer,” the Brookings Republican said. “I’m concerned about the length of the bill.”

Cwach however couldn’t get a second to set the proposal aside. Instead, Representative Tina Mulally said the task force should move forward with it. “We’re not expecting this to happen overnight,” the Rapid City Republican said. “If we do nothing, we’ll never know.”

The vote favored Mulally 13-1, with Cwach as the lone no.

The task force recommended several other measures for further work. Representative Ronda Milstead, a Hartford Republican, wants to keep the task force together if possible. She suggested an advisory council as another potential next step. “And keep this momentum going,” she said.