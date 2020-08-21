Symens replaces Senate GOP leader on ballot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids has replaced Kris Langer as the Republican candidate in South Dakota Senate District 25.

Langer, the Senate Republican leader, withdrew her candidacy August 4. The withdrawal deadline was that day.

Related Content Panel admonishes S.D. Senate Republican leaders Langer, Greenfield for intoxication Video

Symens faces independent candidates Seth William Van’t Hof of Dell Rapids and Rick Knobe of Baltic in the November general election.

The South Dakota Secretary of State office posted the Symens candidacy Thursday morning, more than a week after the deadline for replacements to be filed. Her name was mailed to the office.

State law allows candidates to withdraw from the general election no later than the first Tuesday of August. Replacement names are chosen by the withdrawn candidate’s political party. The deadline for replacements to file was August 11; state law provides those names can be sent by registered mail if postmarked before 5 p.m. CT that day.

Langer and Senate president pro tem Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, were admonished by a Senate panel after they eventually admitted to drinking alcohol on the final night of the 2020 session and returning to conduct legislative business. Greenfield is unopposed for re-election.

The latest candidate list is here.