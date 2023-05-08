CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Eighteen months after fire shut down one of South Dakota’s most scenic spots to stay, Sylvan Lake Lodge plans to welcome overnight guests again.

Custer State Park superintendent Matt Snyder updated the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on renovations at the lodge, as well as the new Sylvan Lake store that’s also nearly done, during the commission’s meeting Friday at the park.

He said construction work at the lodge is scheduled to wrap up Thursday. Nightly reservations will be honored starting Friday.

“It’s going to be a push,” Snyder acknowledged. “We’re confident we’re going to get there.”

An electrical fire on December 18, 2021, that started in one of the lodge’s heating units caused significant damage. Approximately $3 million of repairs and upgrades were covered by $2.7 million of insurance; $190,000 from a repair and maintenance fund that concessionaire Ramkota Companies pays; and $175,000 from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The neighboring Sylvan Lake Store had already been identified in 2020 as at the end of its life, Snyder said. The old store was demolished in September 2022. The new store, which also cost about $3 million, was still receiving final touches last week.