Swier violates S.D. Supreme Court’s order

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has changed the suspension of attorney Scott Swier to last indefinitely.

The justices had previously set the suspension at one year.

In their latest decision, they determined that Swier violated the court’s order that barred him from practicing law in South Dakota for one year.

The violation came when, acting as a legal assistant, he responded to another law firm on a pending case.

The justices filed the decision Wednesday and publicly released it Thursday.

The court issued the original suspension in February.

Swier, a University of South Dakota law school graduate, was admitted to practice in South Dakota in 1998. He served three years as an assistant attorney general for state government and returned to private practice in 2011 when he purchased a practice in Avon.

He also has offices in Sioux Falls, Corsica, Winner, and White Lake; was in the process of opening an office in Wagner; and had an office in Sturgis that was affiliated with a Sturgis law firm.

In its order Thursday, the court added new requirements that Swier can’t enter his firm, can’t do any work for it, and the firm must publish on its letterhead that he has been indefinitely suspended.

The court also ordered a disciplinary investigation into whether Swier committed other violations.